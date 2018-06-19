Catholic World News

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: West Virginia University sociologist Christopher Scheitle conducted a survey of 1,380 houses of worship. Nearly 20% reported outdoor vandalism, 16% reported stolen property inside the building, and 7% reported automobile thefts.

