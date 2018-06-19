Catholic World News
Survey: nearly 40% of US houses of worship have experienced crime in past year
June 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Association of Religion Data Archives
CWN Editor's Note: West Virginia University sociologist Christopher Scheitle conducted a survey of 1,380 houses of worship. Nearly 20% reported outdoor vandalism, 16% reported stolen property inside the building, and 7% reported automobile thefts.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
