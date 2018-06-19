Catholic World News

St. John XXIII’s remains return to Vatican

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: For three weeks, the relics of Pope St. John XXIII (1881-1963) were venerated in his native Bergamo, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of his election to the papacy and the 55th anniversary of his death. Click here for links to his encyclicals.

