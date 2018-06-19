Catholic World News

On 3rd anniversary of Laudato si’, 600 US Catholic institutions affirm Paris accord

June 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on CatholicEcology.net

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’, to the subject of care for our common home.

