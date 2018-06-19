Catholic World News

In Madagascar, Church faces corrupt government, Islamization

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Désiré Tzarahazana of Toamasina said that the main challenge facing the Church is “In-depth evangelization ... The rise of Islamism is palpable! You can see it everywhere! It is an invasion.”

