Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s bishops strive to find way out of national crisis

June 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop José Báez of Managua has received death threats because of his criticism of the Ortega regime’s repression.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!