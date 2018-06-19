Catholic World News

Evangelical pastor, 5 family members murdered by pro-government forces in Nicaragua

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (6/19 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the murder of the pastor and his family. “In the name of God, we ask to immediately put an end to the killing of defenseless people,” the Archdiocese of Managua (Nicaragua’s capital) said in a statement.

