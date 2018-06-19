Catholic World News

Bishops across US condemn separation, detention of migrant children

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishops of Denver and San Antonio, and the bishops of Brownsville and El Paso (Texas) are among those who have condemned the policy—in addition to the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of its migration committee.

