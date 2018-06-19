Bishops across US condemn separation, detention of migrant children
June 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishops of Denver and San Antonio, and the bishops of Brownsville and El Paso (Texas) are among those who have condemned the policy—in addition to the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of its migration committee.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
I do not recall any voices of concern from the Bishops when there were massive waves of so-called "unaccompanied minors" crossing the US border under Obama. They were children separated from their living parents and sent to migrate to a foreign country.