Prelate appeals for prayer, dialogue in Yemen

June 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As the Yemeni Civil War worsened, Bishop Paul Hinder, the vicar apostolic of Southern Arabia, designated June 23 as a day of prayer for peace in Yemen. Following his June 17 Angelus address, Pope Francis also prayed for peace there.

