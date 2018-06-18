Catholic World News
Study finds more self-discipline, less disruptive behavior at Catholic schools
June 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on Thomas B. Fordham Institute
CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Burnford, president and CEO of the National Catholic Educational Association, commented on the study.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!