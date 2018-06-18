Catholic World News
New Jersey bishop laments mass shooting
June 18, 2018
Continue to this story on Trenton Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David O’Connell of Trenton issued a statement following a shooting that left one dead and 22 injured.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
