Holy See, Mexico: human person should be at center of migration policy

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We wish to actively contribute to the process that will lead the United Nations to adopt a Global Pact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration this year,” according to a statement issued at the conclusion of the Second Holy See – Mexico Conference on International Migration. For its part, the Church in Mexico recommitted itself to ministry to migrants.

