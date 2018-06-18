Catholic World News

Venezuelan nun beatified

June 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on VPI-TV (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Carmen Rendiles Martínez (1903-77) founded the Servants of Jesus of Caracas. “Along with her sisters, she served with love in the parishes, in the schools, and beside those most in need,” Pope Francis said on June 17. “Let us praise the Lord for her, His faithful disciple, and entrust our prayers for the Venezuelan people to her intercession.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!