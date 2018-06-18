Catholic World News

Abortion to avoid birth defects is like Nazi eugenics, Pope tells family associations

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In the last century the whole world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to pursue the pureness of the race,” Pope Francis said in extemporaneous remarks to members of the Forum of Family Associations (Italian-language link). “Today, we are doing the same thing, with white gloves.” (Click here for the Pope’s prepared remarks.)

