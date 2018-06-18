Catholic World News

Canada’s Supreme Court upholds denial of accreditation to Christian law school

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: LGBT groups had complained that Trinity Western University’s covenant, in which students pledge to refrain from “sexual intimacy that violates the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman,” is discriminatory.

