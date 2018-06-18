Catholic World News

Sudanese scientist named to Pontifical Academy of Sciences

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Mohamed Hag Ali Hassan joins the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, founded in 1603 and reconstituted in 1936. The academy, whose membership is open to non-Christians, is a consultative body and not an organ of the Church’s teaching authority.

