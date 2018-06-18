Catholic World News

June 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza made his remarks at a UN meeting devoted to protection of the Palestinian civilian population.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!