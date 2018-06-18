Catholic World News
Vatican’s chief diplomat at UN renews call for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations
June 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza made his remarks at a UN meeting devoted to protection of the Palestinian civilian population.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
