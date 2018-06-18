Catholic World News

Papal appeals on behalf of Yemen, refugees

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis prayed for Yemen, site of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The Pope also noted that June 20 is World Refugee Day.

