Ecumenical Patriarch pays tribute to World Council of Churches, acknowledges challenges on path to unity

June 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On June 17, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, visited Geneva, Switzerland, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches; over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong to the ecumenical body. On June 21, Pope Francis will make his own ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva.

