Unanswered questions on cause for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification

June 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: This week’s New York court ruling removed one obstacle to the cause for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen. But Father Raymond de Souza explains that the legal battle between the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Peoria has left some questions unanswered, and only Vatican intervention could resolve them.

