Australian priests still bound by confessional seal, bishop says

June 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Despite a new law, Catholic priests in Australia remain bound by the absolute secrecy of the confession, Bishop Gregory O’Kelly said. Bishop O’Kelly—who earlier this month was named apostolic administrator of the Adelaide archdiocese, after Archbishop Philip Wilson was found guilty of failing to report abuse—said that the confessional seal, imposed by the nature of the sacrament, “does not change by the law of politicians.”

