Catholic World News

Guam archbishop appeals Vatican guilty verdict on abuse charges

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: As expected, Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana, Guam has appealed the decision of a Vatican tribunal that found him guilty of sex-abuse charges. Archbishop Michael Byrnes, who was appointed by the Vatican as a coadjutor to lead the Guam archdiocese after Archbishop Apuron was recalled to Rome, remarked that the long canonical process is having a “very detrimental” impact on the local Church. “We need final closure,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!