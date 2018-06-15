Catholic World News

Belarus says no to foreign Catholic and Orthodox priests

June 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Belarus has denied permission for Catholic and Orthodox priests from other countries to serve there. A Catholic priest from Poland was denied permission to replace another priest who is leaving Belarus.

