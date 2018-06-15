Catholic World News

Worldwide drop in numbers of priests, seminarians

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Catholic priests and seminarians has dropped significantly over the past four years, new Vatican statistics show. The Annuarium, a statistical record made public on June 13, showed a slight decline in the number of world’s priests, and a more troubling 3% decline in the number of seminarians. The decline is most visible in Europe and the Americas. Africa is bucking the trend, with a steady rise in the number of priests and in the overall Catholic population.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!