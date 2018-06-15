Catholic World News

Philippine police arrest suspect in priest’s killing

June 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Richmond Villaflor Nilo was murdered by motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was about to celebrate Sunday Mass.

