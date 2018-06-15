Catholic World News

Uganda’s bishops lament rise in violence

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We note with great concern that there has been an increase in kidnappings, organized crime and killings in our country,” Uganda’s bishops said in a statement. The nation of 40 million is 45% Protestant, 39% Catholic, and 14% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!