Catholic World News

Nuncio calls on US bishops to listen to youth, Hispanics, Pope’s teaching on holiness

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States since 2016, called on US bishops to reflect on the teaching of the Pope’s apostolic exhortation on the call to holiness (Gaudete et Exsultate).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!