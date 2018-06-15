Catholic World News
US bishops hear updates on Latino Catholics, migrants, synod, World Youth Day
June 15, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for video coverage of the US bishop’s spring meeting.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!