Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State speaks on migration, emphasizes ‘primary right’ to remain in home country

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin addressed participants in the Second Holy See – Mexico Conference on International Migration (Spanish-language link). The Vatican Secretary of State assessed the current political climate, called for the humane treatment of migrants and a greater multilateral response to migration flows, and discussed the “primary right” to live with dignity in one’s home country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!