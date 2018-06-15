Catholic World News

Argentina’s bishops lament lower house’s vote to legalize abortion

June 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: The bill passed the lower house in a 129-123 vote and now proceeds to the senate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!