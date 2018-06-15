Catholic World News

Nicaragua: opposition, with backing of archdiocese, stages general strike

June 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As Nicaragua’s bishops called for a renewal of talks between the repressive leftist regime and opposition leaders, the Archdiocese of Managua backed the opposition’s call for a general strike, according to the report.

