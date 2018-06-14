Catholic World News

Worldwide ‘generation gap’ shows young people less religious

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: A new survey by the Pew Forum finds that all around the world, older people are considerably more likely than younger people to be religious. The generation gap is most pronounced in countries where Christians are the majority. But the world’s fastest-growing countries tend to show a smaller gap in religious participation by old and young.

