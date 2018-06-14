Catholic World News

Irish bishops’ pregnancy-help center closing

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cura, the pregnancy-help center supported by the Catholic Church in Ireland, has announced that it is closing down operations. The group said that demand for its services has declined, and new government regulations on counseling agencies have curtailed its mission.

