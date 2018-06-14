Catholic World News

US bishops denounce Trump immigration policies, weigh responses

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voiced “deep concern” about the Trump administration’s immigration policies, as the USCCB met in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Many bishops called for stronger measures, with Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson suggesting “canonical penalties” for federal agents who enforce the policies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!