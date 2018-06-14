Catholic World News

Chile: police raid bishops’ offices in sex-abuse probe

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Chile have raided the offices of two Catholic dioceses, in an investigation of sexual abuse of children. As the searches were carried out, the country’s top prosecutor, Jorge Abbott, met with Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who has been assigned by Pope Francis to investigate the Chilean bishops’ response to the scandal.

