Nicaraguan cardinal renews criticism of government repression

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes “condemns and rejects the attacks in many places across the country,” according to the report. He said, “This morning, I was told by the priests of Jonotepe that the city has been attacked by riot police and paramilitary groups.”

