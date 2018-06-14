Catholic World News

Austria’s bishops: protect both citizens and migrants

June 14, 2018

Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: “Currently, many people feel threatened by global developments and disruptions,” the bishops of Austria stated. “Climate change, structural change in the work world with social inequality, [and] people’s aging in Europe can no longer be denied.”

