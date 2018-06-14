Catholic World News

Vatican team returns to Chile to ‘ask forgiveness’ for clergy sex abuse

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta has returned to Chile, in part to offer “concrete technical and legal assistance to the dioceses in Chile so they may give adequate responses to each case of sexual abuse of minors committed by clergy or religious.”

