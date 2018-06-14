Catholic World News

‘Jesus desires reconciliation,’ Pope preaches at weekday Mass

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On June 14 (Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time), Pope Francis preached on Matthew 5:20-26, the Gospel reading of the day.

