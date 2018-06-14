Catholic World News

Cardinal denounces attorney general’s decision not to grant asylum to domestic violence victims

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that domestic abuse and gang violence are not grounds for granting asylum—prompting criticism from Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

