Pope calls on astrophysicists ‘never to stop at a complacent agnosticism’

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Just as we should never think we know everything, we should never fear to try to learn more,” the Pope told participants in the Vatican Observatory’s summer school in astrophysics. In addition to science, “there is another way of seeing things, that of metaphysics, which acknowledges the First Cause of everything, hidden from tools of measurement. Then there is still another way of seeing things, through the eyes of faith, which accepts God’s self-disclosure.”

