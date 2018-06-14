Catholic World News

‘This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him’ is theme of Pope’s Message for World Day of the Poor

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The World Day of the Poor, which takes place the Sunday before the feast of Christ the King, is a commemoration instituted by Pope Francis. The Pope signed his message on June 13, the memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, a day associated with assisting the poor.

