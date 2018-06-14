Catholic World News

Migrants are persons, not numbers or threats, Pope says in message

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in the Second Holy See – Mexico Conference on International Migration (Spanish-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!