Holy Land’s Catholic leaders see Ramadan as opportunity to foster dialogue with Muslims

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa (the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem) and the Custos (Franciscan superior in the Holy Land) have helped organized iftars—that is, evening meals at which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast.

