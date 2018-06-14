Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal says his diocese will aid 200 rescued refugees

June 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Antonio Cañizares (the former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship) said his archdiocese will care for nearly a third of the rescued refugees on board the Aquarius, a ship bound for Valencia, Spain. Italy’s decision not to welcome the ship has led to a spat between France and Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!