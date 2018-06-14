Catholic World News

Positive Vatican newspaper coverage of Trump-Kim summit

June 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following pre-summit skepticism, the daily Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano has offered positive coverage of the Kim-Trump summit. In its front-page coverage on June 14 (“Steps Toward Peace”), the newspaper characterized South Korea’s consideration of halting military maneuvers as a “further step forward for peace.” The Vatican newspaper also quoted UN Secretary General António Guterres, who described the summit as “an important milestone in the advancement of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.”

