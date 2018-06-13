Catholic World News

All Irish hospitals will be required to provide abortions

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the wake of a referendum vote to allow legal abortion in Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced that all hospitals which receive public funding will be required to perform abortions. Individual doctors and nurses may decline involvement, but institutions—including Catholic hospitals—will not have that option, he said.

