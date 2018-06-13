Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals finishes draft for reorganization of Roman Curia

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In its 25th meeting this week, the Council of Cardinals completed work on a first draft of a new apostolic constitution, which would reorganize the offices of the Roman Curia. The document, tentatively entitled Praedicate Evangelium will now be submitted to Pope Francis for his approval.



The Vatican announced the completion of the draft document on June 13, as the Council of Cardinals completed a three-day working session. Pope Francis attended all of the discussions, except on Wednesday when he held his regular weekly audience. The Council will hold its next meeting in September.

