Australian archbishop: bid to break confessional seal is ‘premature and ill-judged’

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, the president of the Australian bishops’ conference, said that new legislation in the country’s capital territory, requiring priests to inform civil authorities about sexual abuse disclosed in confession, is “seemingly driven by a desire to penalise the Catholic Church without properly considering the ramifications of the decision.” He voiced his concern that similar legislation would be passed in other jurisdictions.

