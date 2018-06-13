Catholic World News

Nuncio ‘full of hope and confidence’ following ‘truly historic’ Kim-Trump summit

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See wishes to offer its support to any initiative in favor of dialogue and reconciliation and also take advantage of this to bring the Good News of Jesus Christ to North Korea,” said Archbishop Alfred Xuereb.

