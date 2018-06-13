Catholic World News
Papal foundation weighs proposals for funding development projects in Latin America
June 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II founded the Populorum Progressio Foundation in 1992.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
